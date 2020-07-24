The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation encourages swimming pool owners to participate in its annual Asian long-horned beetle survey throughout August.

Pool owners should check their filters periodically for insects resembling ALBs, and report suspects by emailing photos to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov or mailing insects to DEC’s Forest Health Diagnostics Lab, 108 Game Farm Road, Delmar, New York, 12054, Attn: Jessica Cancelliere.

Those without pools can report signs of ALBs in their communities. The beetles measure about 1.5 inches long, are black with white spots and have black-and-white antennae. They leave round exit holes about the size of a dime in branches and trucks of host trees, and create sawdust-like material that collects on branches and around the base of trees.

Visit dec.ny.gov for information.