ESL Federal Credit Union recently named Tony Holmes as vice president/director of mortgage lending.

Holmes joins the ESL team with more than 15 years of experience in the banking industry. He spent seven years at JPMorgan Chase in leadership roles in digital mortgage, home equity strategy, private client mortgage, credit policy and credit risk. Most recently, Holmes worked at Bank of America as a senior VP, sales production executive.

Holmes will oversee ESL teams responsible for mortgage sales, underwriting, processing and loan-closing activities within the credit union. He will work with internal stakeholders related to product management, secondary mortgage market and mortgage servicing opportunities within the ESL portfolio.

“Tony is a welcome addition to the team as ESL continues to increase our investments in our mortgage offerings, services and personnel in order to assist with growing demand while continuing to provide a superior experience to our customers,” said David Brooks, senior VP/director of banking services.

Holmes holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Temple University and a Master of Business Administration degree from La Salle University, both in Philadelphia. He is a certified mortgage banker and an accredited mortgage professional.

Holmes previously served on the boards for community-based organizations in Philadelphia, including the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region. He and his family are in the process of relocating to the Rochester region from Brooklyn.