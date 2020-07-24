The longtime Ontario County Historical Society executive director retires July 23 — 25 years to the day he started

CANANDAIGUA — Over the course of his 25 years leading the Ontario County Historical Society, so many Ed Varno stories can be told.

Always good for a laugh, Varno, as fun-loving and game for anything as they come, would act in historical skits and dress up in costumes for events.

It’s easy to laugh with Varno, who retired Thursday, July 23 — 25 years to the day he signed on as executive director of the OCHS. Here’s how respected he is — Canandaigua Mayor Bob Palumbo presented a proclamation (which notes Varno’s “flair for the dramatic” and in many cases, “an attraction on to himself”) declaring July 23, 2020, as Ed Varno Day, noting the “incredible” job he has done over the years.

But what’s not so funny is the shape of the Historical Society when Varno first took over. The museum had lost national accreditation and the finances were a mess; federal, state and county funding had dried up on the watch of a previous director, who was fired. The dire financial straits meant paid staff had to be let go, and volunteers fled soon after.

Enter Varno, who was asked to help find a replacement executive director and, after five unsuccessful interviews, was asked to take over.

“This is the game. It paid $100 more a week than unemployment,” said Varno — and this is how history is made. “So I took the job at the museum, not knowing anything about museums. Not knowing anything about the history of our county. Not knowing anything about the people who were involved.”

But apparently he knew an awful lot more about turning around an organization than maybe he even knew at the time.

Ontario County Historian Preston Pierce, who also serves as the museum’s educator, said it was almost providential that an organization in “dire need” found a man in Varno, who needed a job, yes, but also was gifted at thinking outside the box and was not afraid to do anything.

“He put some pencils in a tin cup and went down on Main Street and started selling pencils,” Pierce said. “Not with the idea that you would raise a lot of money selling pencils, but it was the symbolism of the director doing that and it began to wake people up to the situation.”

Varno has garnered much praise over the years for not only turning the organization around, but also for bringing the museum into the 21st century early on in his tenure by embracing technology and the internet, and implementing a vision that perhaps only he saw at the time. That thinking recently gained him a New York State Museum Association award for innovation in leadership.

Varno saw the museum as a center of local history, education and research, and with the help of the internet, so did many other historians, educators and researchers — from all over. Just recently, the museum welcomed a visitor from Georgia interested in researching the early history of report cards, Varno said.

But he wanted local history to remain accessible to everyone, and he shared the story of a woman with a child in one arm, another in a stroller and unable to come up with the admission of $3 at the time. So she started to turn away.

“At that point in time, I said, ‘Why should we prohibit people, for financial reasons, from coming in and learning their history?’” said Varno, who let her in.

Long story short, no more museum admission.

Varno’s impact on OCHS has been monumental, according to Marci Diehl, who is succeeding him at the helm. Without him and his genuine enthusiasm for the museum and the people who work there and visit, Diehl said she is not sure there would be an OCHS today.

Over 25 years, Varno remade the museum into a place of welcome and a place where local history comes alive, and one of the key reasons why is that he listens to people.

“History isn't all dust and dates,” Diehl said. “It's people, events and places that happened all around us to make us the community we are today, and will make into the future. It's about society and community. Ed has brought that message into being, supporting and encouraging other historical sites and societies in Ontario County, along with the people who are interested in their heritage.”

To do all of this, Varno knew he needed help early on and fast. One of his first acts in taking the job was to talk Curator Wilma Townsend into coming back to the museum, and with her came others.

Townsend has worked for Varno just about the whole time he’s been here.

“It’s been a wonderful, wonderful 25 years,” Townsend said. “I’ve learned a lot from him. He’s the kind of boss that encourages and makes you want to keep doing what you’re doing.”

People like Townsend — and there have been many others over 25 years — are responsible for the museum’s success, Varno said.

“It’s not me,” Varno said. “I’m just the guy who was pushing the locomotive down the rail and all of a sudden it starts to chase me.”

Pierce, the county historian, would argue the point.

“The military talks about leading from the front,” Pierce said. “He was always a guy who did that.”

As Varno said — and virtually every other historian will tell you — if you don’t know your history, you’re doomed to repeat it. Diehl said he has instituted procedures that keep OCHS financially protected and transparent. Her notebook is filled with his advice and guidance, including everything from manning the front desk to finances.

“Within my first week, I started calling my training ‘The University of Ed,’” Diehl said. “No matter what question I had or how many, he'd take time to answer thoroughly. His knowledge is encyclopedic. Ed has tried to make the transition smooth for me going forward. His input and wisdom has been priceless.”

Varno, who lives in Cheshire with wife Vanessa, is retiring to his horse farm, which is appropriate because when he took the job, Varno said he was asked what horse he wanted to ride in on.

“Ultimately, people in this community judge you by your successes, and by your ethics, and by the way you play the game,” Varno said. “My Dad always told me, ‘Ed, be a man of character.’ By being a man of character, and having your integrity and having a purpose, those things have really driven me as an individual.”