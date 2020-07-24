Encouraged by the visitors’ response to the first outdoor Gallery on the Lawn in early July, Pottery and Woodshop artisans at the Rochester Folk Art Guild, 1445 Upper Hill Road, Middlesex, will display their craft work from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 8 in front of the East Hill Gallery.

This event takes place underneath the shady maple and chestnut trees, providing a safe setting to visit with the artisans.

The Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8 and 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 9. It also features displays of pottery and woodworking, as well as natural fiber clothing from the Clothing Design Studio, pressed dried flower cards from Graphic Arts, weaving, books for all ages and glass bead jewelry by William Glasner.

The Guild is 15 minutes from Naples, 20 minutes from Penn Yan and 25 minutes from Canandaigua.

Woodworkers are finishing a small run of end grain Douglas fir cutting boards, which will be ready for Aug. 8. Recycled wine tank staves brought up from a decommissioned Virginia winery furnish the source of the old growth fir these boards are made from. Cubes of end grain are arranged in geometric designs.

The Woodshop is known for its range of turnings, from salad and fruit bowls in all sizes to decorative gems for holding keys and other treasures. Nut bowls and drinking cups are fashioned from local trees. Other gift options include salad servers, dibbles for planting, backscratchers, rolling pins and saute spoons.

Pottery will feature large pieces, wood-fired vases and jars, platters, and bowls. Artisans will exhibit an assortment of studio ware including mugs, bowls, teapots, plates, vases and ikebana containers.

Pottery will have a table of seconds, half-priced items and discounts.

The Gallery also is open by appointment. Call (585) 554-3539 or email folkartguild@gmail.com for information.