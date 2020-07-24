The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Inc. announced its 2019-20 Scholar Athlete School of Distinction Award winners, including Lima Christian School.

The School of Distinction Award unites varsity coaches in challenging their teams to achieve a statewide academic honor. This year, 56 schools among the over 700 districts across New York earned the School of Distinction Award.

Schools can apply for School of Distinction status by having 100% of its varsity teams qualify for and receive the Scholar-Athlete Team Award during their sports seasons.

“We continue to be proud of this program which highlights and celebrates schools that value the importance of academics, as well as athletics,” said Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive director. “The fact that so many student-athletes thrived in the face of a pandemic this past winter is truly remarkable.”

“Lima Christian’s athletic program has always emphasized more than just competitive sports,” said Michael Burns, athletic director. “Our coaches instill character in our student-athletes. Sports is a wonderful vehicle for helping young men and young women learn about discipline, teamwork and dedication to a higher goal. As a Christian school, we encourage our students to do all to the glory of God. It’s true in athletics, academics and every area of life.”

For the 2019-20 school year, the School of Distinction winners were based on fall 2019 and winter 2020 Scholar-Athlete submissions because the spring 2020 program was canceled.