Rochester Accessible Adventures is responding to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with an inclusion training movement.

The #WeWillInclude movement connects adults and youth ages 6 and older to a free, three-hour online training that promotes knowledge and skills for creating inclusive recreation and sports settings. RAA seeks to train 2,020 youth and adults in 2020.

“In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that we do not lose the momentum we have gained toward creating a community that is inclusive of youth and adults with disabilities,” said Anita O’Brien, executive director of the nonprofit organization. “We are very excited about new partnerships we are forming, which will foster whole communities of inclusion ambassadors to promote inclusion and work with us to remove physical and social barriers that keep people with disabilities from accessing recreation and sports alongside their family members, schoolmates, peers and work friends.”

The movement has two components: a way for corporations and philanthropic-giving groups to financially support the effort, and an online training. Groups that typically spend time in-person during the summer are utilizing the online training for staff and participants who continue to meet virtually.

“Girl Scouts of Western New York values diversity, equity and inclusion, and is proud to join in the #WeWillInclude movement as a way to expand efforts to build a community of young leaders who promote inclusion,” CEO Alison Wilcox said. “We look forward to exploring ways our troop leaders, camp counselors and girls can continue to build these principles of inclusion throughout all of our programs across western New York as we conduct Summer Camp at Home and future Girl Scout programs.”

Visit rochesteraccessibleadventures.org for information.