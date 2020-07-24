Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to announce if schools will be allowed to reopen in early August

School districts have another week to complete their homework assignments.

Back-to-school guidelines need to be submitted to the state in one week.

Some districts, like Greece, have already announced they will use a hybrid model of in-class and online learning in the fall. However, those plans still need the state's approval.

Parents and teachers expect to learn in the next week if the state has approved their districts' plans.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision on whether to reopen schools is expected in the first week of August.