The heat begins to build back up Sunday

A few spots in the Finger Lakes region saw showers and storms on Thursday, but Friday will be a drier day for sure.

Sunny skies and less humid conditions are in the forecast for Friday. Most of the weekend will be sunny and mainly dry.

The next chance of rain will be on Sunday night.

Looking at temperatures for the weekend, expect highs in the upper 80s for Saturday and back into the 90s for Sunday.

The work week will start off with temperatures still in the 90s with a few more showers and storms.

Tuesday looks to be stormy as well.