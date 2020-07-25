Senior citizens are entitled to Aged Star property assessment reductions based on income. This is for a reduction in school taxes. The catch is the income variation between school districts within the same township.

For example, in the town of East Bloomfield there are three: Bloomfield Central, Victor Central and Canandaigua City. The 2012 East Bloomfield worksheet RP467 shows 10 income ranges with exemptions from 5% to 50%.

If you are in Bloomfield Central, you get a 50% reduction if income is up to $18,500. If you are in Victor Central, you get a 50% on income up to $29,000. In either case, if your income exceeds those amounts by one cent, your reduction drops to 45%!

The question is, who comes up with this idiocy? The assessor says we input your income in a computer program and it tells us the percentage or maybe zero. School administrators say we do not set those parameters.

A letter from the New York State Department of Taxation, quote, "Each taxing authority [county, town, village, school] is authorized to set maximum income levels within the parameters of $3,000 to $29,000.” Another example of higher income folks getting more tax breaks. Maybe Inquiring Taxpayer Joe could sort this one out.

On the federal level, it gets worse. In April when the stimulus payment was announced, I set up two Get My Payment accounts, one for myself and one for my wife. Both got the message "You are eligible, when a date is set we will deposit it in checking account XXXX.”

On May 1, my wife got a check for $1,200, not direct deposit. The check was legitimate, and she cashed it. I did not get one. Waited a month, still nothing. Sent an email to the secretary of the Treasury inquiring about it, twice. No reply. Sent a letter to Sen. Schumer on June 30. No reply. Called his office three days ago, and got a "leave a phone number and we will call you back.” Much to my surprise, got a call back within an hour!

The aide could not help except give me a 800 number to speak to an actual human. Now it gets interesting.

First call to GMP. Thirty-minute wait, then talked to a heavy-accented person who passed me on. Another 30-minute wait.

Rep: Did you file 2019 taxes? Me: Yes, eight days before the July 15 deadline. Rep: You will have to wait until 2019 tax is processed. Me: Why, since my wife already got her check? Rep: Because you filed separately. Me: Yes, we had two GMP accounts, but have been filing income taxes jointly for 66 years! Then, the rep’s tone seemed to be she was talking to a semi-senile old person who could not understand. She said she was ending the call. I said fine and hung up. No abusive language was used on my part, I just kept asking why.

Second call to GMP. Short wait, then got a different rep. After I explained the situation, she said we should have gotten a single check or debit card for $2,400. Said there was a mistake someplace and apologized. Said the best thing to do is wait and see what happens. This person listened and is a fine government agent.

A little over 1 million dead people have received stimulus checks. I wonder how many live people have not received a check?

If the regressive Democrats take over the federal government in November, we won't have to worry as long as we become good sheep and pretend to be illegal immigrants. Then, we will be taken care of for "free.”

Richard Blakesley is a Bloomfield resident.