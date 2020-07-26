Thompson names 2nd-quarter Health Heroes

UR Medicine Thompson Health honored four associates as Health Heroes for the second quarter of 2020.

Michael Stapleton Jr., president and CEO, presented certificates of achievement to Nancy Church, of Canandaigua, and Shelly Reeder, of Clifton Springs, from Corporate Communications, and Heather Rickett, of Bloomfield, and Sue Tufts, of Victor, from the F.F. Thompson Foundation.

These employees were honored for embodying a “role model of positivity, strength and a ‘get-it-done’ attitude” when Thompson first started contending with the COVID-19 pandemic. They were nominated by a co-worker who said they went “above and beyond to coordinate food donations from the community and made sure as many associates were served as possible, all with a smile.”