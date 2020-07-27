Gates Town Historian William Gillette and John Robortella, past editor of the Gates-Chili News, recently released “Driving Through Historic Gates: A Self-Guided Tour of Historic Sites in the Town of Gates, Monroe County, NY.”

The 92-page, soft-cover edition includes more than 175 photographs and maps compiled from local history archives, the Gates Town Historian’s Office, GHS and family collections. It includes “then” and “now” pictures of sites in town.

The book is arranged as a self-guided driving tour with street addresses and GPS coordinates to bring the history of Gates into the 21st century.

Gates Supervisor Cosmo Giunta provided the book’s introduction.

“Our readers may be surprised to see what was located on a property then and is there now,” Gillette and Robortella said. “Whether you’re a lifelong resident, a new arrival or a visitor to Gates, the photos will bring back memories for some, and are sure to begin new conversations and interest in the history of the town to others.”

The book sells for $29.95, plus tax and shipping. Proceeds will benefit the Gates Historical Society and its work to restore and renovate the Hinchey Homestead, the only structure in Gates listed on the National Register of Historic Places. GHS recently restored the property’s white picket fence along Hinchey Road.

Email fingerlakeshistoricalpress@rochester.rr.com for information.