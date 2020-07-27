Pat Rini Rohrer Gallery, 71 S. Main St., Canandaigua, will present “The Spirit of Plein Air” on Aug. 4-Sept. 6, with an exhibition opening from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 8.

The exhibit includes work by Steve Bondurant, of Macedon, and Cindy Harris, of Bloomfield, as well as Elizabeth Rhoades, Kari Ganoung Ruiz, Judy Soprano, George Van Hook and Yong Hong Zhong.

“What a great opportunity for those missing the Plein Air Festival at Sonnenberg in the last years to come out and show their love and support for outdoor painting,” said Pat Rohrer, co-founder of the Finger Lakes Plein Air Festival.

Face masks are required. Visit prrgallery.com for information.