Arbor Venues in Rochester plans to join other operations in Buffalo and Syracuse in suit

ROCHESTER — A wedding venue is planning to join other venues in taking legal action against New York state.

Agathi Georgiou Graham, who runs Arbor Venues in Rochester, said she will be joining other venues in both Buffalo and Syracuse to push back against the state’s capacity restriction for weddings.

As part of Phase 4 reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed social gatherings of up to 50 people, though weddings are not specifically outlined. Since Phase 4 began, Georgiou Graham said she’s hosted at least four weddings under the restrictions, but some parties have either postponed or cut back on their guest lists. Typically, she said the fall is the busiest time for weddings, which does buy her and her clients some time, but the unpredictability of both the virus and reopening guidelines has her and other venues concerned for the long term.

“If things don’t change soon it could be very detrimental to the industry locally,” she said.

Recently, she's connected with Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Congressman Joe Morelle, D-Monroe County, among others. While she praises the assistance both leaders gave, she feels the message is falling on deaf ears in Albany.

"I have a family too that I have to provide for, my staff does, I have all these couples that are counting on me, and I can't give them any updates because I don't know anything," she said.

Kevin Samolis, the vice president of SKY Armory in Syracuse, said his venue is among those joining in the planned litigation, but would only say that an update should be coming from his attorney "soon."

The governor’s office has not commented.

While specifics of the lawsuit have not been shared, Georgiou Graham said at its core the goal is to allow venues to be treated like restaurants when it comes to capacity. Right now, restaurants and bars are allowed to operate at 50 percent per the state’s outdoor dining guidelines.

Georgiou Graham argued that larger venues like hers can sit people comfortably and spaced out, that's in addition to the safety protocols already in place.

In the meantime, she said Arbor Venues will be preparing for its upcoming weddings with hopes of change on the horizon.

"This is a touchy subject for everybody, I think the pandemic is still a very big concern in our area, and we have to continue to be safe,” she said. “I feel like the governor just has to take the time to listen and allow us to explain that we can abide by the guidelines perfectly. "