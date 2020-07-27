WXXI will present the following TV and radio programs in August 2020, among others.

WXXI-TV will air “Beyond the Canvas” at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, and “PBS NewsHour: Convention Coverage” at 8 p.m. on Aug. 17-20 and 24-27.

AM 1370 is presenting “The Economy, What Now?” at 9 p.m. on Sundays through Aug. 16. Classical 91.5 will broadcast “Bread & Roses: Women in Classical Music” at 2 p.m. on Aug. 26.

