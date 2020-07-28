Furloughs and layoffs are caused by the coronavirus pandemic

TYRE — Furloughs and layoffs at del Lago Resort and Casino in Seneca County now cover more than 1,000 positions.

According to a WARN notice filed with the state, 1,077 employees will be affected.

The casino has been shut down since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Casino officials planned to send WARN notices to the workers already on furlough.

Vice President and General Manager Lance Young has said he's been frustrated with the lack of communication from state officials.

Earlier this month, Young said the casino will continue its efforts to eventually reopen, but the notice states “separations began on April 9 and layoffs are expected to last for an as yet undetermined period.”