The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Fund for Youth Sports at Rochester Area Community Foundation recently awarded a $25,000 grant to the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning in Geneva.

Funding will go toward building a developmentally appropriate playground at the Center near Geneva General Hospital. The playground for children in preschool and elementary school is designed to focus on movement skills, improve fitness, nurture physical development and inspire imaginative play.

“This year more than ever, our children need creative outdoor spaces to play, socialize and develop their physical skills,” director Kathy Brown Ryrko said. “Young children socialize and learn best when they are moving. On behalf of the staff and children at the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning, we wish to express our gratitude to the Ralph C Wilson Jr. Fund and to all the local supporters for helping us to build a new playground.”

The Center, which marks its $30th anniversary this year, seeks to raise $100,000 for the playground. To participate in the campaign, mail checks to the Finger Lakes Health Foundation, 196 North St., Geneva, New York, 14456, or visit flhealth.org to donate online. Be sure to indicate the “Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning Playground” in the memo or online form.