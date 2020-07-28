Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan recently received the Mission: Lifeline Bronze Referring Quality Achievement Award for implementing quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for treating patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

The goal of the Mission: Lifeline program is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks. The initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.

GGH and SSMH earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for promptly diagnosing patients and transferring them to hospitals that provide emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries when needed.