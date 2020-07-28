Health officials caution parents not to be alarmed as it's unlikely for a child to develop or transmit COVID-19.

As families wait to learn what will happen with schools in the fall, new details have been released Tuesday morning when it comes to children and COVID-19.

The state is now investigating 240 possible cases of the rare health condition linked to the coronavirus in children, called MIS-C.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is continuing to monitor the illness after 95 patients were confirmed with the condition. He claims the number of MIS-C cases has slowed since it first popped up in May.

Experts have said parents should not be alarmed because the condition is extremely rare and doctors also said it's very unlikely for a child to develop or transmit COVID-19.