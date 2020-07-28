The New York State School Music Association canceled the 2020 All-State Festival and Winter Conference due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This marks the third time for NYSSMA to cancel the annual event. It was canceled during the war years of 1943-45 and in 1991 after an ice storm caused power outages throughout the state.

“The selection process for the 2020 All-State ensembles are complete and students will be notified in August of their status,” NYSSMA President David Brown said. “While this year’s festival will not be held, we believe it is important to acknowledge the musical efforts of those students who applied by recognizing their acceptance into our prestigious ensembles. We hope that in some small way teachers, families and friends can find a way to celebrate the accomplishment of being selected to a New York All-State ensemble.”