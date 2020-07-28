Today, expect mainly sunny conditions and highs in the lower 80s

A mainly dry and pleasant Tuesday is in the forecast for the Finger Lakes region.

Air temperatures will fall back into the lower half of the 80s, and dew points will slowly drop off through the day.

This will also signal a break from the big heat and humidity. Temperatures for the rest of the week will hold within a few degrees of 80, with much more comfortable humidity levels.

As far as rain chances go, Tuesday will be mainly dry, but a few more scattered showers and storms are possible on Wednesday, mainly during the early afternoon hours.