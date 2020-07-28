Writers & Books will host poet Lauren Camp for a virtual book launch and reading of her latest work, “Took House,” at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Camp works in the confluence of sound, psychology and language. Her collection of poetry includes “One Hundred Hungers,” which was selected for the Dorset Prize by David Wojhan. Camp lives in New Mexico.

Visit wab.org to register for the free event. The next virtual reading is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 with poet Kathy Engel, author of “The Lost Brother Alphabet,” “Ruth’s Skirts,” “We Begin Here: Poems from Palestine and Lebanon,” “The Kitchen,” and “Banish the Tentative.”