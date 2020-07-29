Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Gates

Nina Vargas, of Gates, graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in unified childhood education, magna cum laude, from Keuka College in Keuka Park, and is pursuing a master’s degree.

Rochester

Brianna Donnelly, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 provost’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Jennifer Stockslader and Stephani Urbonas, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Delhi. To be eligible, students must enroll for at least six credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.