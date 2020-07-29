I read Jim Rose's essay (July 26). It seems he bases his morality and politics on comic books (“Superman” and “Batman”). That's OK if you are 12 years old.

He waxes eloquently on the immediately renowned doctors. The problem is most of those doctors, especially Dr. Fauci, are looking to increase their fame and fortunes; the last thing they have on their minds is the health and well-being of the American people.

When President Trump suggested using hydroxychloroquine as medicine for COVID-19, the imminently renowned doctors and the governor locked down the supply and only authorized it for terminal patients.

Hydroxychloroquine has been used for over 50 years for malaria. One doctor who has used it for years in third-world countries stated the side effects were no more than Advil. Check the warning label on that over-the-counter heartburn remedy you are taking.

I'm sure Mr. Rose supports BLM and antifa. These two groups have done more to destroy the gains the Black community has made over the last 50 years. Mr. Rose and the Democrat party have a vested interest to keep their voter base uneducated and poor.

Alfred Cooper

Middlesex