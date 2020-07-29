CNB welcomes Pittsford wealth adviser

Andrew Murray, of Pittsford, recently joined Canandaigua National Bank & Trust as vice president, wealth adviser.

Murray brings over 30 years of financial services experience in the local investment community to his role at CNB. He spent 10 years as VP/relationship manager at Federated Clover, as well as 20 years at JPMorgan in Rochester as a VP in roles related to relationship management, sales and trading.

Murray received his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Bentley University in Massachusetts.

401(k) Specialist recognizes Sage Rutty adviser

Douglas Parker from Sage Rutty and Co. was named 401(k) Specialist magazine’s Top Advisor by Participant Outcomes for July 2020.

The Colorado-based magazine recognizes financial advisers every month for their success as a plan specialist, as well as the specific methods and measurements they employ.

“One thing that’s always impressed me about Doug is how he never forgets that people and relationships are at the center of being a successful adviser,” said Wayne Holly, president of Sage Rutty and Co.

401(k) Specialist will convene a panel of industry experts later this year to select an overall recipient from the monthly finalists to be Top Advisor by Participant Outcomes for 2020.

Local Red Cross volunteers sent to Texas

American Red Cross volunteers Peter Bonaccorso, of Fairport, and Albert Iacotane, of Victor, recently deployed to Texas in support of relief efforts after Hurricane Hanna.

Bonaccorso is working in disaster assessment, and Iacotane is focused on life, safety and asset protection.

The Red Cross prepositioned cots, blankets and other shelter supplies across the Gulf Coast; opened three shelters in Texas while supporting the state with hotel stays as needed; and served hundreds of meals and snacks with partners. Relief supplies also were prepositioned for Hurricane Douglas in Hawaii.

Local Girl Scouts earn scholarships

Girl Scouts of Western New York recently awarded scholarships to Kaitlyn Hoitt, of Fairport; Rachel Bernstein, Elizabeth Fairchild and Rylee Penders, of Honeoye Falls; and Zaria Gibson-Stevenson, Leah Rosen, Olivia Rosen and Isabella Sherron, of Rochester.

Each Scout received $1,000 from the Educational Scholarship Fund. To be eligible, Scouts had to complete their Silver and/or Gold Award. Other factors included academic achievements, Girl Scout involvement and accomplishments.

Gibson-Stevenson also received the Kim Welsh Memorial Scholarship valued at $500. This award goes to Scouts who complete their Gold Award.