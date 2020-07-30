The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County, 1581 state Route 88, Newark, is expanding services during Phase IV of NY Forward.

Visitors can speak with staff directly at the office and some in-person sessions have started. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays and by reservation. Visit ccewayne.org for protocol and program information.

All visitors need to ring the bell or call when coming to the office. Directions are posted on the front door. Those with an appointment need to wear a face mask and complete a COVID questionnaire.

Master Gardeners are available for phone consultations from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays. Call 315-331-8415 or email mgwayne@cornell.edu for information.