Rochester Business Journal presented a 2020 Reader Rankings Award for best internet service provider to Greenlight Networks.

This is the fourth consecutive year for Greenlight to receive this recognition.

“Topping this list once again is a testament to all our Greenlight employees’ extraordinary commitment to service and excellence,” said Mark Murphy, Greenlight president and CEO. “We want to thank the community for their votes and look forward to another year of growth in the Rochester area.

“To that end, we are actively working with the utility companies and state commissions to overcome obstacles which will allow us to bring service to more customers more quickly as possible. Given the events over the past few months, more homes in our community need fast, reliable internet now more than ever.”