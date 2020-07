The shooting happened inside Chappa Grocery in April, police said

A man accused of killing a local grocery store owner is expected to be arraigned in court Thursday morning.

Gilberto Rivera, 30, of Rochester is facing a murder charge. Police said he shot and killed Chernet Tiruneh, 34, in April. The shooting happened inside Chappa Grocery on Grand Avenue in Rochester.

Rivera is set to appear at the Hall of Justice at 10 a.m.