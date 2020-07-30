Local Red Cross volunteers sent to Texas

American Red Cross volunteers Peter Bonaccorso, of Fairport, and Albert Iacotane, of Victor, recently deployed to Texas in support of relief efforts after Hurricane Hanna.

Bonaccorso is working in disaster assessment, and Iacotane is focused on life, safety and asset protection.

The Red Cross prepositioned cots, blankets and other shelter supplies across the Gulf Coast; opened three shelters in Texas while supporting the state with hotel stays as needed; and served hundreds of meals and snacks with partners. Relief supplies also were prepositioned for Hurricane Douglas in Hawaii.

Friendly Senior Living boards elect officers, members

Friendly Senior Living’s boards of directors recently elected officers and members at its annual meeting.

The joint board for Cloverwood Senior Living and Linden Knoll named Jean Maess, of Brighton, as chairperson and Robert Lowenthal Jr., of Victor, as a member.

Theodore Heinrich, of Greece, was named chairperson of the Friendly Home board of directors. Tracy Slaven, of Penfield, and Scott Simpson, of Victor, were elected members.