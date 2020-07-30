Check out Vito and Esa! Vito is full of energy and Esa is laid back. They would love to be adopted together. Vito and Esa were rescued from the street, and are happy and healthy. If interested, fill out an adoption application online.

Pet Adoption Network is located at 4261 Culver Road in Rochester. Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.