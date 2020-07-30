The U.S. Postal Service recently presented the Postmaster General Hero Award to letter carrier Ramique Hill from the Beechwood Post Office in Rochester.

The award honors employees who go above and beyond the call of duty. While on his route last year, Hill came to the aid of police Officer Daniel Denny as he was being attacked. Hill was recognized by the city of Rochester for his actions.

“Ramique’s selfless actions may have saved a life,” Postmaster Martin Siminski said. “We are so proud of him.”