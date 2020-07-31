Expeditions of Empowerment founders Danielle Ohlson and Scott Wager are joining board member Sharon Radak and supporter Angela Schnuerch for a cycling adventure from Canandaigua Lake to the Adirondacks.

The team is traveling 250 miles to the base of the Seward Range, followed by a 20-mile hike over the Seward, Donaldson and Emmons mountains to summit three 4,000-foot peaks in one day.

The #FLX2ADK fundraising expedition will help the nonprofit organization host youth expeditions in the fall. Xerox and Finger Lakes Extrusion are matching public donations made during the trip. Visit expeditionsofempowerment.org for information.