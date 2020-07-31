Finger Lakes Health recently appointed Chad Hoffman-Fragale, of Canandaigua, as vice president of human resources.

Hoffman-Fragale previously served as chief people officer at Juvo Autism Behavioral Health in New Jersey. He was senior director of HR at Auburn Memorial Hospital, and has leadership experience from National Health Care Associates in Valley Stream, NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola and St. Vincent Catholic Medical Centers in New York City.

Hoffman-Fragale earned his Master of Business Administration degree from Excelsior College in Albany, and his Bachelors of Arts in secondary education and Spanish from SUNY Oswego.