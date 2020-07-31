Finger Lakes Opera summer programming will end the Friday before Labor Day, Sept. 4.

The first half of the summer featured video introductions to the 2020 Tomita Young Artists, two video podcasts with artistic director Gerard Floriano, two nights of solo performances highlighting each Tomita Young Artist and a recital featuring mainstage mezzo soprano Taylor Raven.

The second half will include another Floriano video podcast on Sept.4 and two final concerts featuring the Tomita Young Artists.

“On Friday, Aug. 14, Finger Lakes Opera will present ‘Summer Scenes,’ which traditionally has given young artists the opportunity to perform scenes from select operas in a semi-staged manner,” Tomita stage director Todd Rhoades said. “Of course, this year is different in that all our artists are scattered throughout the U.S. and we are having to prepare everything virtually. It has been challenging and rewarding not only getting to work with these extraordinary artists, but also to reconfigure the concept of how Finger Lakes Opera can present each scene digitally.”

“Aug. 21 will be the final performance, our ‘Online HITS!’ — a take on ‘Opera HITS!’ — where I have selected repertoire specifically for our Tomita Young Artists,” Floriano said. “While this season has been very different and a challenge in many respects, it has given us a chance to expand our offerings and develop our online presence, which is a great thing both for the present and for the future of Finger Lakes Opera.”

Finger Lakes Opera will partner with WXXI Classical 91.5 FM on both August programs.

The 2020 class of Tomita Young Artists features 10 singers and one accompanist from across the U.S., as well as South Korea and Puerto Rico. Selected from a field of almost 300 applicants in auditions last January, all were offered the opportunity to return for the 2021 summer season.

Visit fingerlakesopera.org for information.