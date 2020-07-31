The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Ironworkers, Local Union No. 33, will conduct a recruitment for 10 ironworker (outside) apprentices from Sept. 1 to Aug. 3, 2021.

Applications are available from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first Tuesdays of the month at Ironworkers Local Union No. 33, 650 Trabold Road, Rochester, excluding legal holidays. Forms have to be completed on-site.

Applicants must meet age, education, ability and union requirements, and pass a drug test. Call (585) 288-2630 for information.