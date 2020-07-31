The suspected driver is facing a DWI charge, according to Rochester police

A man has suffered serious injuries after a hit-and-run on Clifford Avenue, near Joseph Avenue, in Rochester, at around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the driver was drunk.

Police said a 36-year-old man was walking when he was hit and suffered serious head injuries. Investigators said he's in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

The 24-year-old driver sped off but was caught a short time later. He's facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.