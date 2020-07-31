Saturday looks to be twice as nice, but rain may return Sunday

A good deal of sun tops the forecast for the Finger Lakes region for Friday.

The only fly in the ointment is the slight chance for a shower, mainly south of the Thruway during the early afternoon.

Saturday will be even nicer with highs in the lower to mid-80s, low humidity and plenty of sun.

Rain returns on Sunday in the form of showers and some thunder. Next week will start off a bit unsettled, with a good deal of humidity and several rounds of showers and a few storms.