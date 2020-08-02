Thompson Health presents 3rd-quarter awards

The Service Excellence Team at UR Medicine Thompson Health recognized six staff members with its third-quarter Service Excellence Award for 2020.

This quarter’s recipients are Kristine Michalko and Nick Sabia, of Canandaigua; Renee Martinez and Bev Owens, of Farmington; Jennifer Michaud, of Honeoye Falls; and Dorria Sinack, of Phelps.

The award acknowledges associates who deliver exceptional service. Winners are selected each quarter after the team reviews system leaders’ submissions of compliments from patients, families and co-workers.

Geneva teachers awarded Addona grants

Ten members of the Geneva City School District recently received grants from the Becky Addona TLC Grant Foundation, named in the memory of retired Geneva teacher Becky Addona.

Enrichment teacher Paula Breese received $858.75 to purchase STEM coding robots and STEAM Parks by Lego. Psychologist Devin Bement and social worker Toby Kayser will use $1,000 to purchase Zones of Regulation SEL Curriculum visuals and weighted lap pads/wraps.

Education and disabilities coordinator Kendra Winkleblack-Kirk received $1,000 for the technology and training to continue the PRIDE program at HeadStart/UPK. Speech language pathologist Kristin Moody was awarded $948.24 to purchase an iPad Pro to help with speech therapy.

Dual language Spanish teacher Danielle Tuttle received $641.25 to purchase two Breakout EDU Classroom bundles, as well as Google cardboard to take students on virtual field trips. STEAM teacher Vinny Barry was awarded $865.72 to purchase materials for improving the morning announcements, along with Little Bits, circuitry kits and Emido building blocks.

Special education teachers Megan Bailey, Kate Mager and Katie Prairie received $1,000 to create a drama club for students.

Local Red Cross volunteers sent to Texas

American Red Cross volunteers Peter Bonaccorso, of Fairport, and Albert Iacotane, of Victor, recently deployed to Texas in support of relief efforts after Hurricane Hanna.

Bonaccorso is working in disaster assessment, and Iacotane is focused on life, safety and asset protection.

The Red Cross prepositioned cots, blankets and other shelter supplies across the Gulf Coast; opened three shelters in Texas while supporting the state with hotel stays as needed; and served hundreds of meals and snacks with partners. Relief supplies also were prepositioned for Hurricane Douglas in Hawaii.