Another hearing is set for next week

State lawmakers are holding the first of two hearings on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's controversial policy for handling nursing home residents on Monday.

The governor's original order in March allowed hospitals to send COVID-19 positive residents back to nursing homes before they fully recovered from the virus.

That order was reversed on May 10.

Cuomo has defended his decision saying he was following federal CDC guidelines.

The second hearing is set for a week from today.