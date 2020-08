WEBSTER — A Webster man is accused of killing someone in the Florida Keys by recklessly operating a boat on autopilot.

Mark Passero, 51, was charged with vessel homicide, according to The Miami Herald.

Investigators say he drove his boat into another boat while not looking where he was going or monitoring his radar.

An 83-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed.

It happened in February, but Passero turned himself in last week.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.