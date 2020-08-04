A look at what school districts are planning in Ontario, Monroe, Wayne and Livingston counties

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will decide this week on whether to allow schools to open next month as New York's COVID-19 infection rate hovers around 1%. Cuomo last month said that New York's regions must meet specific requirements — including a regional daily infection rate that remains 5% or lower over a 14-day average — to be able to offer in-person instruction.

Districts across the Empire State last week submitted reopening plans to the state Department of Education. Most local districts plan to offer a hybrid academic schedule, with several days of in-person instruction each week coupled with remote learning on school days when students do not attend class.

Most elementary schools across New York are aiming to offer daily in-person classes, but it remains unclear if it is doable. Every school district also has plans for online or remote learning — either for parents who don't want to send their children to school or for districts that cannot safely bring students to school.

Ultimately, the final decision rests with parents on whether they will send their children to school.

Here is a roundup of reopening plans for public schools in the Rochester region:

ONTARIO COUNTY

Canandaigua City School District is expecting to offer in-person instruction to K-12 students two days a week, with some students attending classes on Mondays and Tuesdays and other students attending classes on Thursdays and Fridays.

Bloomfield Central School District has submitted plans to the state for full in-person instruction, remote instruction and a hybrid model. Details on what the potential hybrid plan would look like for students were not publicly shared.

Geneva City School District is planning for all elementary students to return to school for full-day, in-person instruction five days a week. Middle and high school students will return to school for in-person instruction two days a week, with some students attending classes on Mondays and Wednesdays and other students attending classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Gorham-Middlesex (Marcus Whitman) is planning for all primary students to attend in-person classes five days a week. Students in third through fifth grades will attend school between three and four days a week, depending on the grade level. Middle and high school students will attend in-person classes every other school day.

Honeoye Central School District is planning for elementary students to attend in-person classes five days a week. Middle and high school students will return to school for in-person instruction two or three days each week with some students attending classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and other students attending on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All secondary students will also attend class on alternating Fridays.

Manchester-Shortsville Central School District (Red Jacket) is planning to offer in-person instruction for elementary and middle schools students two days a week, with some students attending class Mondays and Tuesdays and other students attending Thursdays and Fridays. It is proposed for high school students to start the school year with full-time virtual learning.

Naples Central School District submitted several plans to the state that include bringing all students back for full-time, in-person instruction or bringing elementary students for in-person instruction five days a week while secondary students would attend class in-person two or three days week.

Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District (Midlakes) is planning for the district's youngest students (pre-kindergarten through third grade) to attend in-person classes two days per week. Students in fourth through 12th grades are expected to start the school year with a full-time remote-learning schedule.

Victor Central School District is planning for in-person instruction for all elementary students two or three days each week with some students attending classes on Mondays, Tuesdays and every other Wednesday and other students attending on Thursdays, Fridays and alternating Wednesdays. Middle and high school students would attend class two days per week, with half the students attending Mondays and Tuesdays and the rest attending Thursdays and Fridays.

MONROE COUNTY

Brighton Central School District is planning to offer in-person instruction for K-12 students two days a week, with some students attending class Mondays and Thursdays and other students attending Tuesdays and Fridays.

Brockport Central School District will offer in-person instruction for K-12 students two days a week, with some students attending Mondays and Thursdays and others attending Tuesdays and Fridays.

Churchville-Chili Central School District will offer in-person instruction for students two days a week, with some students attending class Mondays and Tuesdays and other students attending Thursdays and Fridays.

East Irondequoit Central School District is planning for full time (five days a week), in-person instruction for K-5 students. Student in sixth through 12th grades would attend class three days one week, and two days the following week. When not in class, students would be learning virtually.

East Rochester Union Free School District has not publicly announced its plan but said the district will offer a hybrid learning model.

Fairport Central School District is planning to offer in-person instruction for K-12 students two days a week, with some students attending class Mondays and Thursdays and other students attending Tuesdays and Fridays.

Gates Chili Central School District is planning to offer in-person instruction for K-12 students two days a week, with some students attending class Mondays and Thursdays and other students attending Tuesdays and Fridays.

Greece Central School District is planning to offer in-person instruction for K-12 students two days a week, with some students attending class Mondays and Thursdays and other students attending Tuesdays and Fridays.

Hilton Central School District is planning to offer in-person instruction for K-12 students two days a week, with some students attending class Mondays and Thursdays and other students attending Tuesdays and Fridays.

Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District is planning to offer full-time, in-person instruction for K-6 students. Students in seventh through 12th grades will attend school full time (five days a week) every other week.

Penfield Central School District is planning to offer in-person instruction for K-12 students two days a week.

Pittsford Central School District is planning to offer in-person instruction five days a week for K-5 students, Four days will be full days and one day — likely Wednesday — will be a partial day. Middle and high school students will have in-person classes two days a week, with some students attending class Mondays and Thursdays and other students attending Tuesdays and Fridays.

Rochester City School District is planning to offer a hybrid learning model for pre-kindergartners through fourth graders, combining in-person instruction with remote learning, however the district has not yet publicly shared the detailed plan. Students in fifth through 12th grades will be directed to full-time remote learning.

Rush-Henrietta Central School District is planning to offer in-person instruction for K-12 students two days a week, with some students attending class Mondays and Thursdays and other students attending Tuesdays and Fridays.

Spencerport Central School District is planning to offer in-person instruction for K-12 students two days a week, with some students attending class Mondays and Thursdays and other students attending Tuesdays and Fridays.

Webster Central School District is planning for elementary students to attend in-person class daily (five days a week) but for half-days. Students will be split between mornings and afternoons. Middle and high school students will be directed to attend two days a week, with some students attending class Mondays and Thursdays and other students attending Tuesdays and Fridays.

West Irondequoit Central Schools District is planning to offer in-person instruction four days a week to students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Students will attend classes in person Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and will learn remotely on Wednesdays. Students in seventh through 12th grade will attend two days a week, with some students attending class Mondays and Thursdays and other students attending Tuesdays and Fridays.

Wheatland-Chili Central School District has submitted plans to the state for in-person, full-time instruction for all students as well as a hybrid option that would direct elementary students to attend in-person four days a week and for middle and high school students to attend in-person classes two days per week, splitting them by grade level with some students attending Mondays and Tuesdays and others attending Thursdays and Fridays.



WAYNE COUNTY

Clyde-Savannah Central School District is planning to offer daily in-person instruction for elementary students in a shortened (4-hour) school day. Middle and High school students are expected to attend in-person classes every other school day.

Gananda Central School District is planning to offer full-time, in-person instruction for K-5 students, and two days per week of in-person instruction for students in grades 6-12, with some students attending Mondays and Tuesdays and other attending Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Lyons Central School District is planning to offer full-time, in-person instruction (5 days per week) for elementary and middle school students, and two to three days of in-person instruction for high school students, with some students attending class on Mondays and Tuesdays and every other Wednesdays, and other students attending class on Thursdays, Fridays and alternating Wednesdays.

Marion Central School District is planning to offer in-person instructions for K-12 students 5 days a week, but for half days. Students would be split into two groups with half attending class in the morning and half attending class in the afternoon.

Newark Central School District is planning to offer full-time, in-person instruction for elementary students, and two days per week of in-person instruction for students in grades 6-12, with some students attending Mondays and Tuesdays and other attending Thursdays and Fridays.

North Rose-Wolcott Central School District has submitted plans for remote learning, in-person, full-time instruction for all students as well as a hybrid option.

Palmyra-Macedon Central School District is planning to offer full-time, in-person instruction for K-12 students.

Red Creek Central School District is planning to offer in-person instruction for K-6 students five days a week with students in grades 7-12 attending class two days a week with some students attending class on Mondays and Tuesdays and others attending Thursdays and Fridays.

Sodus Central School District is planning to offer in-person instruction two or three days per week for K-6 students in a shortened school day (four hours), and for students in grades 7-12 to attend full-day, in-person classes every other school day. So secondary students would attend 2 or 3 days of in-person classes each week.

Wayne Central School District is planning to offer in-person instruction 5 days per week for primary students, with kindergartners attending a shortened school day and students in grades 1-4 attending class for full days. Students in grades 5-12 will attend in-person classes two days a week, with some students attending Mondays and Thursdays and others attending on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Williamson Central School District is planning to offer in-person classes 5 days a week for elementary students, with kindergartners on a shortened school day (4 hours) and first- through fourth-graders attending full days. Students in grades 5-12 will attend in-person class two times a week, with some students attending class Mondays and Thursdays and others attending Tuesdays and Fridays.



LIVINGSTON COUNTY

Avon Central School District is planning to offer full-time, in-person instruction (5 days a week) for K-6 students and students in grades 7-12 are expected to attend in-person classes twice weekly, with some students attending class on Mondays and Tuesdays and other students attending Thursdays and Fridays.

Caledonia-Mumford Central School District is planning for full-time, in-person instruction for K-6 students five days a week. Students in grades 7-12 will be divided into two groups and attend in-person classes two days per week, with half the students attending Mondays and Tuesdays and the rest attending Thursdays and Fridays.

Dansville Central School District expects to offer two days per week of in-person instruction to K-12 students, with some students attending class Mondays and Tuesdays and others attending Thursdays and Fridays.

Geneseo Central School District has submitted plans to the state for remote learning, in-person, full-time instruction for all students as well as a hybrid option that would direct student to attend in-person classes two days per week, with some students attending Mondays and Thursdays and others attending Tuesdays and Fridays.

Keshequa Central School District is planning to offer four days each week of in-person instruction for K-6 students and two days per week of in-person instruction for students in grades 7-12, with some students attending Mondays and Tuesdays and other attending Thursdays and Fridays.

Livonia Central School District is planning to offer daily in-person instruction for K-12 students.

Mount Morris Central School District has submitted plans for remote learning, in-person, full-time instruction as well as a hybrid option that would direct students to attend in-person classes two days per week, with some students attending Mondays and Wednesdays and others attending Tuesdays and Thursdays.

York Central School District is planning to offer full-time, in-person instruction (5 days a week) for K-4 students and two days of in-person instruction for students in grades 5-12, with some students attending Mondays and Tuesdays and others attending classes on Thursdays and Fridays.