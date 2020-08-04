DMV branches in Henrietta, Irondequoit and downtown Rochester are taking appointments for all available services, including vehicle registrations.

Drop boxes located outside of Monroe County DMVs only accept license plate surrenders. Residents wanting to have DMV transactions processed remotely can mail them to the Henrietta branch.

The Greece DMV branch serves as a testing hub for commercial driver’s licenses, as well as Class D, DJ and M licenses. Public organizations and other groups seeking CDL testing or renewals for their members can email dmvcovid19@monroecounty.gov.

The Clerk’s Office set up an online portal for residents to send their questions or concerns regarding Monroe County DMVs. Visit monroecounty.gov for information.