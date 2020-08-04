Cuomo: School districts must have a sufficient plan in place to keep students safe.

Most school districts have submitted their preliminary plans and are now waiting for the governor's decision on whether or not they will be allowed to reopen.

Currently, all signs point to schools opening again and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will announce the official decision this week.

On Monday, the governor dove deeper into what exactly would keep him from reopening schools.

He said school districts must have a sufficient plan in place to keep students safe. Those plans were due last Friday and are under review.

The governor also said that he’d keep schools closed if the region's infection rate is over 5%.

“We're going to approve an infection rate that says, from an infection rate point of view, the environment is safe to open a school. That's all I’m going to say,” Cuomo said. "I trust the parents more than anyone and I don’t care if a school district says reopen, if they don’t have a good plan for reopening, you have no reopening."

As of Tuesday morning, the infection rate in the Finger Lakes region is 0.8%. It's been below the cutoff all summer.

The governor is expected to make his decision on reopening schools by Friday.