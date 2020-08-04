According to AccuWeather, June in Rochester was a record dry month with only 1.48 inches of rainfall (2 inches below normal). The temperature was 2.49 degrees Fahrenheit, higher than normal with 19 days above normal. There were also wild temperature swings with a high of 94 and a low of 41 degrees, so we didn’t know if it was winter or summer.

As lawns began to die and pools evaporated, the residents of the town of Canandaigua watered their lawns and filled their pools. This caused the Cramer Street water tower to dip below a safe level for fire suppression, so the town water supervisor was forced to institute a moratorium on outside watering in early July. Town personnel actually went door to door, notifying residents that violating the moratorium could lead to water shutoffs. Thankfully, the rain did return and the moratorium was rescinded.

That said, July, too, will likely break high heat records, and according to the White House’s 2018 National Climate Assessment, heat waves, droughts and flooding are all worsening over the years.

A year ago, we, the Canandaigua Chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby, asked the Town Board to pass a resolution to support a nonpartisan energy innovation bill (HR 763) in the U.S. Congress. The board basically laughed us out of the building, dismissing the notion as nonsense and beyond the purview of the town. I put to you now, though, that rising temperatures and lower rainfall have landed climate change squarely in our laps!

Climate action advocate Greta Thunberg constantly reminds us that our world leaders are not treating this as the crisis it is. A 2-degree rise may sound like a small amount, but even a seemingly small increase in average temperature can create health problems, reduce recreational income, affect water quality due to blue-green algae, stress agriculture and raise energy costs. And, it wasn’t that big of an inconvenience that I couldn’t water my vegetables for a few days, but this is just the beginning.

We must rally our local, state and federal governments to take action to reverse the effect of what is not only change but a crisis. If our elected officials won’t take action, vote for someone who will. If you want to help, join Citizens Climate Lobby’s two-pronged approach of lobbying Congress and community outreach and education at citizensclimatelobby.org. For more climate statistics, go to climatecentral.org or nws.noaa.gov/predictions.php.

Jodi Kaufman is a Town of Canandaigua resident.