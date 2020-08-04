The Finger Lakes Museum in Branchport is holding its fifth annual Paddle Keuka 5K, traditionally held on the first Saturday in August, as a virtual challenge.

Participants can choose a 1-, 3- or 6-mile course. Race maps are available online and paddlers can complete the course on their own time by Aug. 15. Race results are self-reported in an online form and winners will be announced at the end of August.

Courses can be redone time and time again for the $25 entry fee. All participants will receive a lanyard and whistle. Weekly results will be posted to help participants keep track of their submissions.

Visit fingerlakesmuseum.org for information.