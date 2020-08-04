JUNIUS — A manhunt is underway for a homicide suspect and another is in custody in Seneca County.

Multiple law-enforcement agencies were lined up along Route 318 Tuesday watching the woods and houses. People in the area have been urged to shelter in place.

Tyler A. McBain, 22, was found dead inside an apartment in Oneida Castle just before 1:40 p.m. Tuesday after a report of an assault.

New York State Police Capt. Barry Chase says at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday a trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle that matched the description of one allegedly involved in McBain's homicide.

Capt. Chase says the vehicle was spotted on the New York State Thruway near the Geneva exit, and after the driver didn't pull over, a pursuit began.

The vehicle then crashed in the ditch near Waterloo, and two occupants fled, according to Chase.

One suspect was taken into custody immediately, but Chase says the other got away. He's described as a thin Black man who may be wearing dark-colored clothes. No other details about his appearance were given.

Chase says they believe the suspect is headed north.

The search was previously focused along Route 318 in Junius, by the Waterloo Premium Outlets and covers about half a mile.

"These individuals are wanted for questioning on a homicide so when we're looking for somebody like that, they are considered dangerous," Capt. Chase said. "The Seneca County 911 Center put that out that's just normal procedure that's what they do with something like this. we did have a procedure in place for mall security here so we were monitoring this but we didn't feel it was needed to close the mall down."