East Rochester

Ryan Buechel and John Krautwurst III, of East Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Fairport

Ryan Buchholz, Victoria Catalano, Sophia Daniel, Michael Dewind, Rebecca Eckdahl, Taylor Ellie, Christian Erickson, Molly Hines, Sydney Meagher, Michael Murphy, Brittney Pollack and Madeline Sehnert, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Deann Couwenhoven, Justin Richards, Andrew Treviso and Joshua Van Bramer, of Fairport, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Molly Hines, of Fairport, graduated in spring 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Le Moyne College in Syracuse.

Margaret Prokop, of Fairport, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Honeoye Falls

Dane Donahoe, Sarah Shouse and Chauncey Smith, of Honeoye Falls, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Mendon

James Nast and Paige Williams, of Mendon, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Pittsford

Grace Adams, Andrew Blanco, Margaret Casey, Elizabeth Glynn, William Pieterse, Allison Robinson and Zachary Wagner, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Grace Adams, William Pieterse and Allison Robinson, of Pittsford, graduated in spring 2020 with Bachelor of Arts degrees from Le Moyne College in Syracuse. Adams majored in political science and history, Pieterse studied economics and political science, and Robinson majored in mathematics.

Gavin Bathgate, Jacob Berry, Amanda Davis, Ezra Feldman and Katelyn Fullone, of Pittsford, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Magnus Rorapaugh, of Pittsford, was named to the 2019-20 dean’s list at Colorado College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Rochester

David Dupuis, Molly Kase, Michelle Perrine and Cameron Sprague, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Francesca Giordano and Payton Yelle, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Suhina Patel, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 academic average. Patel majors in psychology.

Rush

Timothy Marshall, of Rush, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

West Henrietta

Hayley Buick, Joseph Perry and Alexander Roberts, of West Henrietta, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.