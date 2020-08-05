Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Irondequoit

Irondequoit High School alumnus Max Eismann graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from Seton Hill University in Pennsylvania. Eismann was a Division II lacrosse goalie and earned several awards during his four years on the team. He was named GMAC Goalie of the Year in 2018 and 2019, USILA All-American in 2018, and ended his college lacrosse career earning USILA's 2020 Scholar All-American Award.

Penfield

Jeremy Crough and Milanne Wischmeyer, of Penfield, graduated in spring 2020 with Bachelor of Arts degrees from Le Moyne College in Syracuse. Crough majored in environmental studies. Wischmeyer studied English and theater arts. Both were named to the dean’s list for earning a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Alexandria Indovina, Megan Metildi, Erin Putt and Zachary Smith, of Penfield, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Trey Kernan, of Penfield, recently received scholar athlete honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. To be eligible, players on the institutional eligibility form must carry a minimum 3.5 GPA for the academic year. Kernan is a sport management major at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio.

Rochester

Anthony Albanese, Gregory Arena, Kamren Bu’Fearon, Steven Edwards, Alexander Gartland, Mandel Green, Christopher Illingsworth, Chelsi Santiago, Alexander Speranza, Adrianna Streeter, Kyle Taylor and Jonathan Till, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Emily Beaumont, Megan Giamartino and Bridget Inclema, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Megan Giamartino, of Rochester, graduated in spring 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Le Moyne College in Syracuse.

Webster

Jessica Biller and Julia Witt, of Webster, graduated in June 2020 from SUNY Delhi. Biller graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in culinary arts management. Witt received an Associate of Applied Science in veterinary science technology.

Brandon Connor, Theresa Homeier, Nathan Hunt, Spenser McNamara, Jason Passafiume, Nathan Piotrowski, Patrick Salzer, Sarah Sevensma, Colin Thompson and Holly Valensa, of Webster, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Benjamin Dertinger, Mallory DiFelice, Jared Griffin, Julianna Mazza, Adriana Medina, Benjamin Natale, Will Parker, Jordan Peake, Alexa Smith, Brianna Walker and Rachel Wengender, of Webster, were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jared Griffin and Julianna Mazza, of Webster, graduated in spring 2020 with Bachelor of Science degrees from Le Moyne College in Syracuse. Griffin majored in management and leadership. Mazza studied nursing.