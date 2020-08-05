Every year, the mission team at Newark First United Methodist Church organizes a trip to Redbird Mission in Kentucky for its youth members. There, they can learn new skills while serving others by doing basic construction projects, such as building stairs, laying roofs, and working with bricks and mortar.

COVID-19 made organizers find another way to serve in the local area. Patience Kissakye and her mission team approached Family Promise of Wayne County to help renovate its Day Resource Center at 3 Holley St. in Lyons.

Fifteen adults and teens worked on a rotating schedule. The effort was supported by a $1,500 grant from United Methodist Women, as well as donations from Jerry Haers at Phelps Cement and Travis Wohlrad at Four Seasons Rental in Newark.

Work included creating a patio, building a picnic table, repairing and painting a wheelchair ramp, and fencing in the children’s play area.

Family Promise is a network of local congregations and organizations that helps homeless families regain their housing, independence and dignity.