Pittsford Women’s Club names writing contest winners

The Women’s Club of Pittsford named the winners of this year’s writing contest at Nathaniel Rochester Community School No. 3.

This annual event is supported by language arts teacher Kimberly Brown, who coordinates with the club committee and facilitates the contest at school.

Rodney Knight won first place in the short story category with “The Worst Nightmare,” followed by Saniyah Odum in second for “I Have Something to Say” and Sahirya Dillard in third for “Just Keep Going.

Adriannah Thurman took first with “Glow” in the poetry category. Malakai Newman placed second for “Heartache” and Raymesha Dean was third for “Father Pass the Wine.”

The first-place pieces were sent on to the state for judging. Thurman won third place for her poem.

All winners received a certificate and monetary award from the Women’s Club. Participants received a copy of “Magic Dragon,” a magazine showcasing writing and art from students from across the country.

Friendly Senior Living boards elect officers, members

Friendly Senior Living’s boards of directors recently elected officers and members at its annual meeting.

The joint board for Cloverwood Senior Living and Linden Knoll named Jean Maess, of Brighton, as chairperson and Robert Lowenthal Jr., of Victor, as a member.

Theodore Heinrich, of Greece, was named chairperson of the Friendly Home board of directors. Tracy Slaven, of Penfield, and Scott Simpson, of Victor, were elected members.

Pittsford Rotary installs 2020-21 president

The Rotary Club of Pittsford named Harold McAulliffe as president for 2020-21 during its virtual Changeover Dinner.

McAulliffe, a 13-year member of Pittsford Rotary, taught for four decades in the Pittsford school system and later at the University of Rochester.

This year’s officers are Jim Cameron, sergeant-at-arms and director of community service outside of Pittsford; Sharon Garofanello, director of international service; David Irwin, president-elect and director of communications; Howard Maffucci, director-at-large; Jack Pickering, treasurer; Bill Taylor, past president; Jonathan Thomas, director of community service inside Pittsford; Charlie Turner, secretary; and Matt Wahl, director of youth service.