State police say they're no longer looking in the Waterloo/Junius area for a suspect in an Oneida County slaying

JUNIUS — State police say they are no longer looking in the Waterloo area for a suspect they want to question following the murder of a 22-year-old man.

Troopers said they believe the suspect has left the area, and they were now following up on other leads.

Troopers found Tyler McBain, 22, dead in his apartment in Oneida Castle in the town of Vernon in Oneida County just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators spoke with neighbors and witnesses who heard an argument that occurred in the apartment and then saw a man running from McBain's apartment and getting into a dark-colored SUV and leaving the scene.

New York State Police Capt. Barry Chase says at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday a trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle that matched the description of one allegedly involved in McBain’s homicide. Chase said the vehicle was spotted on the New York State Thruway near the Geneva exit, and after the driver didn’t pull over, a pursuit began.

The vehicle then crashed in the ditch near Waterloo, and two occupants fled, according to Chase. Troopers caught one man, and they're still searching for the other one.

Authorities consider the suspect on the run, whose name has not yet been released, as dangerous. The suspect is described as a thin Black man who may be wearing dark-colored clothes. No other details about his appearance were given.

Residents living near the Waterloo Premium Outlets were told to stay inside Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple law-enforcement agencies were lined up along Route 318 on Tuesday watching the woods and houses.

Neighbor Robert Lee Tuesday said searchers were in for a tough slog through forest and bean fields near his home.

“You aren’t going to see anything in there because the brush is so thick. So it’s going to be tough,” Lee said